GAA fans welcome All Ireland Ladies champions Kerry back to the county

Aug 6, 2024 09:26 By radiokerrynews
Kerry captain Niamh Carmody with the Brendan Martin cup during Kerry LGFA’s All-Ireland Championship homecoming. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
GAA fans of all ages made their way to Killarney last night to welcome the Kerry Ladies back to the county.

They became the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland football championship winners after beating Galway, after a 31-year wait.

Speaking at the homecoming, Minister for Education Norma Foley said it was a proud moment for the county:

The Kerry team bus makes it way through the Glebe Car Park in Killarney during Kerry LGFA’s homecoming celebrations. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Meanwhile, Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald praised those involved in securing the title:

A huge turnout for All-Ireland Champions in Killarney. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry
Kerry supporters pack the Glebe Car Park in Killarney to welcome home the LGFA All-Ireland Senior Ladies Champions. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry managers Declan Quill and Darragh Long with captain Niamh Carmody during Kerry LGFA’s All-Ireland Championship homecoming celebrations. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
