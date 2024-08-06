GAA fans welcome All Ireland Ladies champions Kerry back to the county

GAA fans of all ages made their way to Killarney last night to welcome the Kerry Ladies back to the county.

They became the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland football championship winners after beating Galway, after a 31-year wait.

Speaking at the homecoming, Minister for Education Norma Foley said it was a proud moment for the county:

Meanwhile, Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald praised those involved in securing the title:

