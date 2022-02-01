Mental Health Commission says CAMHS report shows catastrophic failure of oversight, supervision and accountability

The Mental Health Commission says the findings of the CAMHS report represents a catastrophic failure of oversight, supervision and accountability.

It's confirmed the Inspector of Mental Health Services will conduct an independent review of CAMHS in the State.

The Board of the Mental Health Commission has written to the Minister for Mental Health, Mary Butler about the HSE's report on the review into Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) in South Kerry.

Advertisement

It says what happened represents a catastrophic failure of oversight, supervision, and accountability, underpinned by failings of governance at local, regional, and national level.

It says although the onus for change and improvement lies with those managing and working in the services, independent oversight is appropriate and necessary to ensure recommendations are fully and effectively implemented.

The Mental Health Commission believes it should be given full regulatory powers over all areas of mental health services, as it currently only covers inpatient centres.

Advertisement

The Commission has also confirmed the Inspector of Mental Health Services, Dr Susan Finnerty, will conduct an independent review of CAMHS, and this will be published.

The scope will include the number and resourcing of teams, training and expertise, facilities, governance structures and processes, good practice initiatives, young people and their families' involvement, and any other matters deemed relevant.

The Commission has also advised the Minister that a number of actions be undertaken as a matter of urgency, including that the HSE fully implement recommendations from the look back review.