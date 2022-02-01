Advertisement
Mental Health Commission Chair says it shouldn’t take a crisis to prompt reform

Feb 1, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Mental Health Commission Chair says it shouldn't take a crisis to prompt reform
It’s not good enough that it takes a crisis to prompt reform of our mental health services.

That’s according to Chairperson of the Mental Health Commission, John Saunders, who’s expressed solidarity with the families of those affected by the South Kerry CAHMS controversy.

He says major changes are needed in oversight and governance of the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

Chairperson of the Mental Health Commission, John Saunders, is describing figures released to Labour TD Sean Sherlock about children’s critical mental health services as not good enough.

They show that almost half (97) of the 221 children waiting over a year to be seen are in the Kerry Cork CAHMS region.

The service also has the longest waiting list in the country, at 682 children.

Chairperson of Mental Health Commission John Saunders says it’s not good enough.

