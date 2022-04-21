Members of Shannon Estuary Taskforce announced

Membership of a taskforce to develop the economic potential of the Shannon Estuary - including North Kerry – has been announced.

The group will produce a report that will identify what’s needed to create jobs and secure investments for the region.

It’s due to report by the end of the November according to a statement issued by the education minister.

The Minister for Education, Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has welcomed the announcement of the 10 people who'll comprise Shannon Estuary Economic Taskforce.

Barry O’Sullivan who formerly headed up Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) Visioncare plant in Limerick and is a current member of the board of the IDA has been appointed chair.

There’s just one Kerry representative on the taskforce – Dr Brendan O’Donnell who is registrar and vice-president of research and academic affairs at the Munster Technological University, Kerry campus in Tralee.

Minister Foley says the group’s work will provide a significant opportunity to harness opportunities for growth and development.

In 2020, following the rejection in the Programme for Government of the Shannon liquified natural gas project proposed for North Kerry, it was announced a taskforce to create employment in North Kerry would be established.

The establishment of that taskforce was due early last year, a deadline which was delayed several times.