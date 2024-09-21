Meeting held to discuss Glencar Resort Hotel which may be used to house migrants

A meeting took place for Glencar locals to discuss potential plans for the Glencar Resort Hotel.

The Department of Integration has informed Radio Kerry News that a property has been proposed for accommodating international protection applicants and are currently carrying out a full assessment of the site.

The Department stated that if a contract is finalised, the former hotel could be used to "shelter and support … vulnerable families" seeking international protection, with the aim of preventing homelessness.

A Community Engagement Team is due to take place shortly (on October 1st) and will provide detailed information about local supports.

Rosbeigh-based Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill and Kenmare-based Fine Gael councillor Teddy O’Sullivan Casey joint chaired the meeting that took place last night, to give locals a chance to air their views.

They said there was a big turn out with the general view that there are not enough services in Glencar.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill says a representative group was formed to meet with the Community Engagement Team shortly.