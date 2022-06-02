Advertisement
Meeting between head of Shannon LNG project and Taoiseach deemed inappropriate

Jun 2, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Meeting between head of Shannon LNG project and Taoiseach deemed inappropriate
A meeting between the head of the proposed Shannon LNG terminal and the Taoiseach would be inappropriate, according to an environmental activist.

Director of Friends of the Irish Environment, Tony Lowes, was reacting to a letter sent by the CEO and chairman of New Fortress Energy to Mícheál Martin.

In the letter, sent by Wesley Edens to the Taoiseach and stakeholders in North Kerry, it’s outlined how the project is shovel-ready.

Mr Lowe’s comments also follow a speech in the Dáil by People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith calling for legislation to ban liquefied natural gas entirely.

He doesn’t believe that gas is a transition fuel and says the move would be opportunistic in the middle of a climate crisis.

