McGillycuddy Reeks EIP receives international award

A project based in the McGillycuddy Reeks has received an international award.

The McGillycuddy Reeks European Innovation Partnership Project was named runner-up for the 2020-2021 UIAA Mountain Protection Award.

The Reeks EIP was selected for the award from 24 projects in over 30 countries across six continents.

It's a locally-led agri-environmental project, focused on developing innovative actions for High Nature Value farming in the McGillycuddy Reeks.

Pippa Hackett, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, which co-funds the project, congratulated the South Kerry Development Partnership on receiving the award.