Advertisement
News

McGillycuddy Reeks EIP receives international award

Nov 27, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrynews
McGillycuddy Reeks EIP receives international award McGillycuddy Reeks EIP receives international award
Share this article

A project based in the McGillycuddy Reeks has received an international award.

The McGillycuddy Reeks European Innovation Partnership Project was named runner-up for the 2020-2021 UIAA Mountain Protection Award.

The Reeks EIP was selected for the award from 24 projects in over 30 countries across six continents.

Advertisement

It's a locally-led agri-environmental project, focused on developing innovative actions for High Nature Value farming in the McGillycuddy Reeks.

Pippa Hackett, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, which co-funds the project, congratulated the South Kerry Development Partnership on receiving the award.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus