Mayor of Tralee says work has begun for family festival

Jun 2, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Mayor of Tralee says work has begun for family festival
Tralee Municipal District Mayor – Cllr Mikey Sheehy (FF) Photo By: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
The Mayor of Tralee says Kerry County Council has started the work for a family festival in August this year.

This follows the announcement earlier this week that Kerry County Council will step in and run the festival events for the town centre this year, after the Rose of Tralee confirmed it will no longer organise street events.

Cllr Mikey Sheehy says work for this year’s festival has started in earnest; and the focus at the moment is to have events and activities, to draw people to the town centre.

Cllr Sheehy says there will have to be a discussion on the future of the event, including festival ownership once this years festival has concluded.

 

