Mayor of Tralee calls for review of decision to screen over 30 championship matches on GAAGO

May 9, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Tralee Municipal District Mayor – Cllr Mikey Sheehy (FF) Photo By: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
The Mayor of Tralee says the GAA needs to review the decision to screen over 30 championship matches on its subscription-only platform, GAAGO.

Kerry’s next game against Mayo on May 20th will not be shown free-to-air; it’ll only be streamed on GAAGO at a cost of €12.

It’s among 38 football and hurling championship games to be show on the subscription-only platform.

Mayor of Tralee Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy says he feels GAAGO has a part to play in promoting the sport, but not in its current format.

He says it’s currently excluding a section of the population.

Cllr Sheehy feels it’s a step backwards in terms of the promotion our national sport:

