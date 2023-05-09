Mayor of Tralee calls for review of decision to screen over 30 championship matches on GAAGO

The Mayor of Tralee says the GAA needs to review the decision to screen over 30 championship matches on its subscription-only platform, GAAGO.

Kerry’s next game against Mayo on May 20th will not be shown free-to-air; it’ll only be streamed on GAAGO at a cost of €12.

It’s among 38 football and hurling championship games to be show on the subscription-only platform.

Mayor of Tralee Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy says he feels GAAGO has a part to play in promoting the sport, but not in its current format.

He says it’s currently excluding a section of the population.

Cllr Sheehy feels it’s a step backwards in terms of the promotion our national sport: