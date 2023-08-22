Advertisement
Mayo Rose favourite to be crowned Rose of Tralee this evening

Aug 22, 2023 17:12 By radiokerrynews
The Mayo Rose remains the bookies’ favourite to be crowned the 2023 Rose of Tralee this evening.

As of this afternoon, the latest odds from Ladbrokes put Mayo Rose Kate Heneghan at 2/1, with New York Rose, Roisin Wiley, just behind at 9/4.

The Mayo Rose had been an early frontrunner, before moving slightly back to 3/1, but she has now moved out in front after appearing on the televised show last night.

There’s a drop back to 6/1 for the Kerry, Carlow, and Clare Roses, who are all joint-third favourites as of this afternoon.

The winning rose will be crowned after the second televised show this evening, and will then make her way down Denny Street up to the stage at the Ashe Memorial Hall.

