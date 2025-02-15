Advertisement
News

Match goers asked to be mindful of parking restrictions in Tralee

Feb 15, 2025 12:51 By radiokerrynews
Match goers asked to be mindful of parking restrictions in Tralee
Share this article

Leave early and arrive early, that's the advice given to match goers to the Kerry versus Dublin match in Austin Stack Park in Tralee this evening.

Inspector Gary Carroll is expecting a capacity crowd of 12,000 people from throughout the county to attend.

Throw in time for the Kerry versus Dublin match is as 7.30 this evening.

Advertisement

Traffic restrictions will be in place with all roundabouts in Tralee signposted.

Parking will be available at Fell's Point and the ETB car park in Clash. Those traveling from South and West Kerry are asked to access the Fell's Point car park, while those traveling from North Kerry should use the ETB car park in Clash.

The John Joe Sheehy road will be coned off, and there will be no parking available at the Horan centre car park.

Advertisement

Those parking in other areas are asked to be mindful of residents, and fixed fines will be issued to those parking illegally.

It is essential that the John Joe Sheehy road remains clear to facilitate emergency vehicles during the match.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Over €230,000 allocated to 34 Kerry heritage projects
Advertisement
Gardaí responded to a medical emergency on North Kerry farm last night
21 Kerry schools committed to a smartphone-free childhood
Advertisement

Recommended

Team Ireland concludes European Youth Olympic Festival campaign
Special launch event and reunion to mark 50 years of Circuit of Kerry
No change in condition of jockey Michael O'Sullivan
World number one acceptes three-month ban
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus