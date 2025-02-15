Match goers asked to be mindful of parking restrictions in Tralee

Leave early and arrive early, that's the advice given to match goers to the Kerry versus Dublin match in Austin Stack Park in Tralee this evening.

Inspector Gary Carroll is expecting a capacity crowd of 12,000 people from throughout the county to attend.

Throw in time for the Kerry versus Dublin match is as 7.30 this evening.

Traffic restrictions will be in place with all roundabouts in Tralee signposted.

Parking will be available at Fell's Point and the ETB car park in Clash. Those traveling from South and West Kerry are asked to access the Fell's Point car park, while those traveling from North Kerry should use the ETB car park in Clash.

The John Joe Sheehy road will be coned off, and there will be no parking available at the Horan centre car park.

Those parking in other areas are asked to be mindful of residents, and fixed fines will be issued to those parking illegally.

It is essential that the John Joe Sheehy road remains clear to facilitate emergency vehicles during the match.