Gardaí will use common sense when enforcing new reduced speed limits

Feb 6, 2025 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí will use common sense when enforcing new reduced speed limits
Gardaí will use common sense when it comes to enforcing the new reduced speed limits.

That's according to Inspector Gary Carroll of the Kerry Roads Policing Unit.

He was speaking before a change in the speed limit tomorrow on roads with a route number beginning with L.

They'll drop from 80 to 60 kilometres per hour, in an attempt to reduce the number of deaths on our roads.

Inspector Carroll says in effect all local road limits will be reduced:

Later in the year, the speed limit on national secondary roads, and in urban areas like Tralee and Killarney town centres will also be reduced.

Senior engineer with Kerry County Council's road department, Fiona O'Neill says the old signs have been replaced with the updated reduced speed limit.

Ms O'Neil expects they will be ready tomorrow:

