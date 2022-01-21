Mass held for young  Kerryman seriously injured in crash

Prayers were held this morning for a young man from North Kerry who was injured following a crash.

Ballylongford GAA club organised a mass in St Michael's Church in the village for one of its players, Thomas 'Doc' Doherty.Mr Doherty, who's in his twenties, was injured in a crash in the early hours of yesterday morning.

It happened at Dirra West, Listowel.

Three others involved in the crash have non life-threatening injuries.

Caroline O'Connor is secretary of Ballylongford GAA club. She says everyone is praying for Thomas's recovery.