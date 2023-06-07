Advertisement
Martin Shanahan officially takes up post as partner at Grant Thornton

Jun 7, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Martin Shanahan officially takes up post as partner at Grant Thornton
Photo: Grant Thornton Ireland
Former IDA CEO Martin Shanahan, who’s originally from Abbeydorney, has officially started his new role with Grant Thornton Ireland.

He’s taken up his role as partner and head of industry and foreign direct investment (FDI) at the professional services firm.

Martin Shanahan stepped down in October after over eight years at the helm of IDA Ireland.

Prior to that, he was CEO of Forfás, the government’s policy advisory board for enterprise, trade, science, technology, and innovation.

He also previously served as the Head of Professional Development at Fáilte Ireland.

Meanwhile it’s also been announced today that Martin Shanahan has been appointed to the board of the Institute of Directors (IoD) in Ireland.

It’s the leading membership body for directors and business leaders, and today revealed at its AGM. the appointment of a new president and three new board members, including Mr Shanahan.

