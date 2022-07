The man who lost his life in a boating accident in mid-Kerry is being remembered as one of the world’s greatest gentlemen.

Brendan Teahan, a married man in his 50s, lost his life after getting into difficulty in Cromane Bay last night.

It’s understood that Mr Teahan, a fisherman who lived locally, fell from a boat.

It’s believed there was heavy fog in the bay.

Local councillor Michael Cahill was a friend of Mr Teahan’s.

He says Brendan Teahan was a remarkable person.