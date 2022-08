The man who died following a drowning accident in Ballybunion has been named locally.

Dessie Byrne, who is originally from Athlone but living in Lecarrow County Rosccomon for 20years, died in a double drowning yesterday evening.

A woman, who is believed to be his sister, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem is due to be carried out on both of their bodies.