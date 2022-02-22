Advertisement
Man who died following accident during Killarney Forestry Rally named

Feb 22, 2022 08:02 By radiokerrynews
The man, who died following an accident while competing in the Killarney Forestry Rally, has been named locally.

22-year-old Eoin McCarthy from Dunmanway, Co Cork passed away in Cork University Hospital on Sunday evening, after sustaining serious injuries in the accident.

He was a member of Skibbereen and District Car Club was taking part in the rally at Mount Eagle on Sunday; his co-driver remains in CUH with non-life-threatening injuries.

Motorsport Ireland and the wider motorsport community say their thoughts are with Mr McCarthy's family, friends, co-driver and everyone involved in the event.

A full investigation into the accident is underway.

 

