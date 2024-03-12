Man to appear in court charged in connection to aggravated burglary in Castleisland

A man is due to appear in court this morning charged in connection with an aggravated burglary in which a woman was injured in Castleisland.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry after being found with apparent stab wounds, following an incident in the town during the early hours of yesterday morning.

Her injuries were not life-threatening.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested by Gardaí.

He has since been charged and is due to appear in Killarney District Court this morning.

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing.