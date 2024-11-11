Advertisement
News

Man to appear before court charged in connection with alleged serious assault in Tralee

Nov 11, 2024 18:16 By radiokerrynews
Man to appear before court charged in connection with alleged serious assault in Tralee
Share this article

A man has been charged in connection with an alleged assault in Tralee over the weekend.

Gardaí say the incident happened at a premises on Church Street in the town centre on Sunday afternoon.

A man in his 30s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Advertisement

Another man, in his 20s, was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act,1984.

He has since been charged and will appear before Killarney District Court on Tuesday morning.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tralee gardaí seek witnesses as they probe defacement of monument to Kerry men who served in two world wars
Advertisement
Public's help sought in solving a number of crimes in Tralee over last ten days
Man sentenced to six years in prison with last 18 months suspended for South Kerry explosives and firearms possession
Advertisement

Recommended

Ruud Van Nistelrooy leaves Manchester United
Leinster U16 and Ulster U18 crowned 2024 Girls Inter Provincial Winners as Leinster Boys force competition to go down to the final day.
Kerry Racing News
Sport

Kerry Racing News

Nov 11, 2024 16:53
Man sentenced to six years in prison with last 18 months suspended for South Kerry explosives and firearms possession
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus