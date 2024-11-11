Man to appear before court charged in connection with alleged serious assault in Tralee

A man has been charged in connection with an alleged assault in Tralee over the weekend.

Gardaí say the incident happened at a premises on Church Street in the town centre on Sunday afternoon.

A man in his 30s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Advertisement

Another man, in his 20s, was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act,1984.

He has since been charged and will appear before Killarney District Court on Tuesday morning.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.