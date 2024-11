A man in his 20s remains in garda custody this lunchtime, in connection with an alleged assault in Tralee.

Gardaí say the incident happened at a premises on Church Street in the town centre yesterday afternoon.

The injured party, a man in his 30s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The man in his 20s was arrested yesterday, and is still detained at a garda station in Kerry this afternoon.