Man still in garda custody after alleged Listowel assault

A man remains in garda custody this lunchtime after an alleged assault in Listowel over the weekend.

A second man was taken to hospital after the incident.

Gardaí say they were alerted to an incident of assault in Listowel.

It happened at around 5:30am yesterday Sunday morning.

A man in his 30s was taken to University Hospital Kerry following the incident, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

A second man, who is in his 20s, was arrested and taken to a garda station in Kerry.

This man is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, and he remains in custody at that garda station this lunchtime.