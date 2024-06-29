Man still detained in connection with death in Castleisland yesterday

A man in his 40s is still being detained at a Garda station in Kerry this morning, in connection with the death of a man in Castleisland yesterday.

Padraig 'Paudie' O’Connor, who was also in his 40s, was found following a suspected assault, with fatal injuries outside a house in An Caisleán Mór area of the town at around 12.30 on Friday morning.

Gardaí attended and Mr O’Connor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

A post-mortem examination was completed yesterday, however Gardaí say the results "are not being released for operational reasons".

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí with this investigation is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.