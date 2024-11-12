A 34-year-old man is standing trial this week in Tralee Circuit Court accused of money laundering charges totalling over €90,000.

Dominic Nokwe of House M, Fountain Court, Tralee, faces 17 allegations.

Opening the prosecution's case, barrister Tom Rice told the jury each allegation is a separate count of money laundering, totalling over €90,000.

The jury of eight men and four women were sworn in at Tralee Circuit Court yesterday before Judge Sinead Behan.

Prosecuting barrister Tom Rice opened the state's case by telling the jury they will hear evidence from witnesses, and documentary evidence.

It is the state's case that this money was the proceeds of criminal conduct, and that Mr Nokwe knew or was reckless as to whether the money was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Mr Rice told the jury the charges of money laundering against Mr Nokwe are alleged to have taken place subsequently to criminal conduct described in court as invoice redirect fraud.

Mr Rice said this is the process whereby an invoice is raised, and a fraudster alters the bank account to which the invoice is due to be paid.

The person raising the invoice believes they are paying off a legitimate debt, but the account the money is paid to is not that of the creditor, but of a separate third party.

Mr Rice said Mr Nokwe is not accused of invoice redirect fraud, but that it was into his Ulster Bank, AIB, and Bank of Ireland accounts this money was paid.

The court heard evidence that gardaí gained access to Mr Nokwe's bank accounts by court order in September 2020.

Mr Nokwe is represented by Senior Counsel Brian McInerney, instructed by Junior Counsel Katie O'Connell and solicitor Eimear Griffin.

The trial continues today.