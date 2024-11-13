A man has been remanded in custody with consent to bail in relation to an alleged "violent and frenzied attack" in Tralee.

Anthony Burke, of Arlington Lodge, Tralee, appeared before Judge David Waters at Tralee District Court.

The 25-year-old faces one charge in relation to an alleged incident in Tralee on Sunday.

Anthony Burke is charged with assault causing serious harm to a man in his 30s at Arlington Lodge, Church Street, Tralee on November 10th.

The court previously heard that the alleged incident was a “violent and frenzied attack with a knife”.

Mr Burke appeared before Tralee District Court in person in relation to the charge.

His solicitor Pádraig O’Connell told the judge that a location in Killarney had been found for his client to reside.

However, Sergeant Chris Manton told the court that the state did not consent to this location.

Sgt Manton advised that DPP directions are not available in the case.

Judge David Waters said should a verified address be provided, consent to bail is granted subject to a number of conditions.

These include that Mr Burke reside at an address outside of Tralee – approved by the court and gardaí; that he observe a curfew between 9PM and 8AM; and that he sign on daily in a garda station.

Mr Burke must also have no contact, directly or indirectly, with the alleged victim or witnesses; he must provide gardaí with his phone number (and keep his phone on at all times); and he must remain outside of Tralee except for court appearances and bonafide appointments.

Judge Waters remanded Mr Burke in custody, with consent to bail, to appear before Tralee District Court on November 20th.

Should he not provide an approved address outside of Tralee, Mr Burke will be remanded in custody, to appear before the court on that date via video-link.