Man appears in court charged in connection with alleged "violent and frenzied attack" in Tralee

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with an alleged assault which as described as a "violent and frenzied attack" in Tralee. 25-year-old Anthony Burke with an address at Arlington Lodge, Tralee is charged with assault causing serious harm. He appeared before Judge David Waters at Killarney District Court this morning.

It's alleged that Anthony Burke intentionally or recklessly caused serious harm to another man contrary to section 4 of the non-fatal offences against the person act 1997 on November 10th 2024 at Arlington Lodge, Church Street, Tralee. Detective Garda Nigel Hennessey told the court that the State was objecting to bail based on the seriousness of the offence. He said the alleged incident was a “violent and frenzied attack with a knife”. He told the court the victim suffered serious injuries and that Mr Burke was in possession of a knife when Gardaí arrived to the scene. Detective Garda Hennessey stated they feared Mr Burke posed a threat to the community and independent witnesses if granted bail. Anthony Burke's solicitor Padraig O'Connell stated his client's defence was self-defence and he engaged with Gardaí during the process. Padraig O'Connell stated he felt bail could be met with very strict conditions, including that he stay away from Tralee and Arlington Lodge. He said these conditions would satisfy the concerns raised by the State in court. Padraig O'Connell told the court two addresses where Mr Burke could reside were provided which must be verified.

Judge David Waters said there was a presumption of innocence, adding it appeared to be the case that bail could be dealt with on conditions, as suggested by Padraig O'Connell.



Judge Waters granted bail, subject to conditions, including the accused must observe a curfew, reside at an address outside of Tralee and sign on in a Garda station daily.