Man pleads guilty to sexual assault and exploitation of a child in Tralee

A man in his 30s has pleaded guilty to the sexual assault and exploitation of a child at an address in Tralee.

William Taylor with an address at James street, Tralee, was charged with three counts under the Sexual Offences Act.

He had originally pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting the 14 year old.

A jury for this trial, which was expected to last four days, was sworn in yesterday.

However, this morning the accused presented to Tralee Circuit Court having changed his plea to guilty.

He was charged with two counts of sexual assault.

He was also charged with one count of inviting, inducing or coercing the child to observe a sexual, indecent or obscene act, for the purpose of corrupting or depraving the child.

The incidents occurred at an address in Tralee on June 29th and in the early hours of June 30th 2019.

He is represented by solicitor Pádraig O'Connell and is due to be sentenced on October 4th.