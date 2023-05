A man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman in Tralee causing her serious harm.

Twenty-year-old Robert Bily, with an address of 12 Brandon Place, Tralee was before Tralee Circuit Court today.

He pleaded guilty to intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to a woman at 14 Murphy’s Terrace in Ballymullen, Tralee, on August 7th 2022.

Judge Sinéad Behan adjourned the case until May 25th and remanded Mr Bily in custody.