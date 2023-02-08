Man injured in Listowel factory accident has died

The man injured in an accident at a Listowel factory Monday night has died.

Matt Foley, who was in his 60s and from Duagh, suffered burns injuries at the Kerry Ingredients and Flavours plant in Listowel on Monday night, and has since passed away in hospital.

Advertisement

Matt Foley from Duagh was working at the Kerry Ingredients and Flavours plant in Listowel on Monday night when he was injured at around 7.45pm.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry, but transferred by helicopter to Cork University Hospital, where he has since died.

CEO of Kerry Dairy Ireland, Pat Murphy confirmed the news in an email to colleagues this afternoon.

Advertisement

Mr Murphy said the late Matt Foley was a greatly valued member of the team, and his passing is a tremendous loss and shock to all.

He said thoughts and prayers are with Matt Foley’s family, friends, and colleagues during this extremely difficult time.

The CEO of Kerry Dairy Ireland said the company’s focus today is on supporting the Foley family, colleagues in Listowel, and the wider Kerry Dairy Ireland team.

Advertisement

In addition to on-site support, assistance is available to all colleagues as required through the company’s Independent Employee Assistance Programme.

Mr Murphy noted the company is supporting the Health and Safety Authority and other relevant authorities with their investigations.