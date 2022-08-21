Man in his 60s unharmed after 150m fall on McGillycuddy Reeks

A man in his 60s has walked away unscathed after falling 150 metres on the McGillycuddy Reeks.

The man had been walking with a group who had hiked to Carrauntoohil and were making their way down to the Hag’s Glen via the zig zags, when he fell from a point close to the top of Cnoc na Toinne.

Members of the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team, including some who were already on the hill, were deployed with first aid and technical equipment.

The KMRT then stretchered the man 350m over steep terrain to the valley floor, and then out to Ard na Locha, where the man was airlifted to University Hospital Kerry by the Rescue 115 Coastguard helicopter.

25 members of the mountain rescue team were involved in the callout, which ended at about 9pm.

The man was treated on the scene but only suffered superficial injuries, and has since been discharged from UHK.