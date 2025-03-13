Man in his 50s jailed for six years for scalpel attack on South Kerry teenager

A man in his 50s has been jailed for six years for an assault with a scalpel on a South Kerry teenager.

Thomas McDonagh appeared before Tralee Circuit Court this afternoon before Judge Ronan Munro.

The 51-year-old of 3 Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen, had pleaded guilty to intentionally or recklessly causing harm to the then 17-year-old, during an incident in February 2024.

Advertisement

The court previously heard that Mr McDonagh stabbed the teen until he heard the blade snap.

Thomas McDonagh appeared before Tralee Circuit Court via video-link from Cork Prison for sentencing.

Outlining his ruling, Judge Ronan Munro said this conflict was between a man in his 50s and a teenager, who was essentially a child.

Advertisement

He told the court there was pre-meditation in the incident, as Mr McDonagh brought a weapon to the fight; adding there was a chilling factor, as he took the blade to the teens face.

The court previously heard the then 17-year-old suffered six stab wounds to his face, two to his neck, one to his scalp and ear; and defense wounds to his hands.

The Judge described the incident as a savage attack, with an implement like a box cutting knife, only thinner and sharper.

Advertisement

Judge Munro praised the victim who he said displayed strength beyond his years after the attack, and he now lives with the scars as a difficult reminder of the assault.

He added it was by the grace of god that there was no incident of brain damage in the case.

Judge Munro outlined mitigating factors - that Mr McDonagh made admissions at the scene and entered a plea of guilty.

Advertisement

He sentenced Thomas McDonagh to seven and a half years in prison, but suspended the final 18 months, for a period of seven years upon release, on a number of conditions.

These include to have no contact with the victim or his family, to engage with probation services, and to receive addiction treatment.

The sentence was backdated to February 12th last year, when Mr McDonagh went into custody in relation to the incident.