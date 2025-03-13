Tralee Circuit Court has heard a man stabbed a South Kerry teenager until he heard the blade snap.

Thomas McDonagh, of 3 Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen, appeared before Judge Ronan Munro for sentencing.

On Tuesday, the 51-year-old pleaded guilty to intentionally or recklessly causing harm to the then 17-year-old, during an incident in February 2024.

Advertisement

In Tralee Circuit Court, Detective Kevin Tarrant gave evidence that the teenager and two friends were drinking in a bar in Cahersiveen on February 11th 2024.

As the two friends went to get food at another premises, they encountered Thomas McDonagh, who it’s alleged attempted to block their exit and made threatening gestures at them, before they exited.

Judge Ronan Munro heard the victim joined his two friends for food a short time later, before returning to the pub alone, where CCTV captured him drinking with Mr McDonagh and shaking his hand a dozen times.

Advertisement

Detective Tarrant said upon closing, Mr McDonagh purchased four cans of beer and exited with the victim.

He outlined witness statements which heard voices and threats down a laneway near Fertha Drive shortly after, before a physical struggle ensued between the teenager and Mr McDonagh.

Evidence heard, the victim, who was 17 at the time, has no memory of going back to estate and his next memory was waking in hospital.

Advertisement

Statements from Thomas McDonagh’s interview heard he entered his apartment with the teen, and a short while later they went outside to have “a consensual fight” in the car park.

Mr McDonagh claimed the teen gave him “a dig in the face” and that he sliced the victims face with a scalpel, which he brought from the apartment; adding he “kept sticking him until he heard the blade snap”.

Upon arrival, Gardaí saw the teenager lying by the entrance wall to 3 Fertha Drive; and found Thomas McDonagh inside the building entrance holding two knives, which he dropped once confronted.

Advertisement

Photos were handed into the judge of the weapon used in the incident - which was later found in a cutlery drawer in the apartment – and of the injuries suffered by the teenager, while forensic evidence noted the blood of the victim was found on the scalpel.

The report from a plastic surgeon who operated on the teenager was also read to the court, which found he was left with an inability to raise his left eyebrow.

Prosecuting barrister, Tom Rice, told the court that the victim was rushed to UHK for treatment, before being transferred to CUH for surgery.

Advertisement

The court hear that the 17-year-old suffered six stab wounds to his face, two to his neck, one to his scalp and ear; and defense wounds to his hands.

Reading his victim impact statement in person at Tralee Circuit Court, the teenager said the assault was life changing.

He said the incident has left him with permanent physical injuries to his face, and he now carries the scars for the rest of his life.

The now 18-year-old said he is constantly worried how people will perceive him due to his scars.

The teen added he suffers from permanent numbness on the back of his head where he was sliced and struggles to sleep.

He told the court that the assault robbed him of his final year of childhood and he attends a counsellor to help him process what happens.

The teenager said he looks to leaving the ordeal behind him and looking forward to his future and pursuing his dream of attending college.

Judge Ronan Munro adjourned the hearing and further remanded Mr McDonagh in custody to appear before Tralee Circuit Court on March 13th, for sentencing.