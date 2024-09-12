A man in his 20s remains in garda custody following the search of a property in Tralee.

Gardaí searched a residential premises in Shanakill this morning, as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminal activity in the Tralee area.

The search was conducted by garda crime and drugs units attached to the Tralee district, assisted by members of the Armed Support Unit.

A man in his 20s was subsequently arrested and is currently detained in a garda station in the county.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.