Man in banana suit sought in connection with 'vicious' Killarney Halloween assault

A man dressed up in a banana costume is being sought by Gardaí in connection with a Halloween night assault in Killarney.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to what was described as a 'vicious' attack, which occurred when a man was set upon by several youths on Main Street, at around 11.35pm on October 31st.

He suffered a broken nose and a swollen eye socket and was taken to Cork University Hospital.

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick is appealing to anyone who was in the vicinty on the night, to come forward.

She says the main instigator in the assault, was particularly distinctive: