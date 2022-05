Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a wheelchair user was assaulted by a group of men in Tralee town centre.

The incident happened around 4.30 on Thursday afternoon last, near Walpole Lane off Castle Street.

One of the men is believed to have spun the victim around in his wheelchair, while another spat at him and verbally abused him.

Advertisement

Garda Cathy Murphy described this as a particularly nasty incident, and made this appeal for information: