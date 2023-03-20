Man hospitalised with serious head injury following Kenmare assault

Gardaí in Kenmare have launched an investigation into a fight in the town at the weekend, which resulted in one man being taken to hospital with a serious head injury.

The altercation took place on Henry Street in the early hours of Sunday morning, and involved a number of men.

It's understood one of the men involved, fell and struck his head, sustaining what was described as a nasty gash.

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick appealed to anyone who was in the vicinity of Henry Street around 2.30am, and who may have witnessed the incident, to come forward.

She says the injury was quite serious: