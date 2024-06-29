A man is due in court tonight, having been charged in connection with an alleged fatal assault on Padraig 'Paudie' O’Connor in Castleisland on Friday morning.

The man in his 40s is due to appear before a special sitting of Killarney District Court this evening.

He had been arrested and detained in a Garda station in Kerry as part of the investigation.

Paudie O’Connor, who was also in his 40s, was found following a suspected assault, with fatal injuries outside a house in An Caisleán Mór area of the town at around 12.30 on Friday morning.

Mr O’Connor was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination was conducted yesterday, but Gardaí say they will not release the results "for operational reasons".

Gardaí have once again appealed to anyone with any information on the murder of Padraig O’Connor to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.