Advertisement
News

Man due in court tonight, charged in connection with alleged fatal assault in Castleisland

Jun 29, 2024 18:46 By radiokerrynews
Man due in court tonight, charged in connection with alleged fatal assault in Castleisland
Share this article

A man is due in court tonight, having been charged in connection with an alleged fatal assault on Padraig 'Paudie' O’Connor in Castleisland on Friday morning.

The man in his 40s is due to appear before a special sitting of Killarney District Court this evening.

He had been arrested and detained in a Garda station in Kerry as part of the investigation.

Advertisement

A man in his 40s is still being detained at a Garda station in Kerry this morning, in connection with the death of a man in Castleisland yesterday.

Paudie O’Connor, who was also in his 40s, was found following a suspected assault, with fatal injuries outside a house in An Caisleán Mór area of the town at around 12.30 on Friday morning.

Mr O’Connor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

A post-mortem examination was conducted yesterday, but Gardaí say they will not release the results "for operational reasons".

Gardaí have once again appealed to anyone with any information on the murder of Padraig O’Connor to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Students reminded CAO Change of Mind facility closes on Monday
Advertisement
Tenth annual Kilflynn Fairy Festival gets underway this afternoon
39 adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry Students reminded CAO Change of Mind facility closes on Monday
Opening stage win for Romain Bardet
Armagh first into semi finals
Rowing Review
Sport

Rowing Review

Jun 29, 2024 17:54
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus