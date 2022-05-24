Advertisement
Man being questioned about death of Tralee man released without charge.

May 24, 2022 08:05 By radiokerrynews
A man being questioned about the death of Joe Brosnan in Tralee has been released without charge.

 

The 53 year old was found with serious injuries at the Abbey Court apartment complex shortly after 7pm on Sunday night and was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Two people were arrested yesterday in connection with his death.

 

A man in his 30s has now been released from Garda custody and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

 

However a second man aged in his 50's who was arrested shortly after Mr Brosnan's death is still in Garda custody

