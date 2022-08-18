Man arrested in connection to Killarney woman's murder to be released or charged today

Gardai must decide today if they will release or charge a man being questioned about the murder of Miriam Burns at her Killarney home.

The man in his 50s was arrested within minutes of the inquiry being declared a murder investigation.

Miriam Burns was found dead in her house near Killarney on Monday, and Gardai are searching the locality for evidence as to how or why.

It's believed the man was known to the victim - Gardaí are searching for clothing or material from the area which may be connected to the killing.

Gardai have renewed their appeal for information, and want to speak to anyone who was in the Ard-shana-vooly area between 5pm last Friday and 1pm on Monday to contact Killarney garda station or the garda confidential line.