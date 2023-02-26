Man arrested following aggravated burglary in Tralee

A number of people were held at knifepoint overnight, during the aggravated burglary of a home in Kerry.

A man broke into the property in Tralee in the early hours of this morning.

A man - armed with knives - entered the property on Chapel Street, Tralee at about a quarter to 2 this morning.

He threatened the occupants and caused damage to the property, before fleeing the scene.

However, after receiving reports of the incident, gardaí located the man a short distance away.

He was arrested and taken to Tralee Garda Station, where he can be held for up to 24 hours.

A number of stolen items were also recovered, and no injuries were reported.

Investigations are ongoing.