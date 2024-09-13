Advertisement
Man arrested as part of investigation into suspected criminal activity in Tralee released without charge

Sep 13, 2024 09:04 By radiokerrynews
Man arrested as part of investigation into suspected criminal activity in Tralee released without charge
A man arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminal activity in the Tralee area has been released without charge.

Gardaí searched a residential premises in Shanakill yesterday morning, as part of the investigation.

The search was conducted by garda crime and drugs units attached to the Tralee district, assisted by members of the Armed Support Unit.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested.

Gardaí say he’s since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

