Man appears in Killarney court charged with assaulting a woman

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with the assault of a woman in Dingle.

Blake Sheridan from Carrigtwohill, Co Cork was in Killarney District Court today where he was also charged with the unauthorised taking of a vehicle in Dingle.

It’s alleged both incidents occurred in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Solicitor Pádraig O’Connell asked the court to grant his client bail and said he would fulfil several conditions including that he would sign on daily and not come in contact with the alleged injured party.

However, Judge David Waters refused Blake Sheridan bail, upholding objections made by gardaí.

The 31-year-old has been remanded in custody to appear before Tralee District Court this Wednesday via video link.