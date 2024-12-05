A 41-year-old man has appeared in court on drugs charges arising from a garda operation in Castleisland on Tuesday.

Denis Flynn of 32 Riverside, Killarney Road, Castleisland, faces four charges alleging possession of drugs, and the possession of drugs for sale or supply.

Gardaí conducted a day of action in the area on Tuesday along with the Armed Support Unit, resulting in the seizure of an estimated €40,000 worth of suspected drugs.

Advertisement

Garda Stephen Foley told Listowel District Court that at 8:13am on Tuesday, he arrested Mr Flynn at his address at Riverside, Killarney Road, Castleisland on suspicion of offences relating to organised crime.

Last night at 11:55, Mr Flynn was formally charged with the possession of both cocaine and cannabis, and the possession of both drugs for sale or supply at his home address.

Mr Flynn made no reply to the charges.

Advertisement

Garda Foley told the court that the estimated value of the drugs was €20,000 worth of cannabis and €20,000 of cocaine, but this is subject to analysis.

He said further charges will be contemplated.

The state had no objection to Mr Flynn being remanded on bail.

Advertisement

Mr Flynn must, however, sign on at a garda station every Friday, and he must give his phone number to Garda Foley on which he can be contactable at all times.

Mr Flynn’s solicitor Pádraig O’Connell told the court that will be done, and that the bail conditions were agreed.

Judge David Waters remanded him on bail subject to these conditions to 2nd January, when he will appear again in Listowel District Court for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.