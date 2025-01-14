Advertisement
Man appears in court charged with stealing in-lamb sheep and causing suffering to animal in Kerry

Jan 14, 2025 09:19 By radiokerrynews
A 29-year-old man has appeared in Killarney court charged with stealing a sheep in lamb and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

29-year-old Hungarian Richard Daroczi, previously of Ely O’Carroll Place, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, and now of no fixed abode, was arrested by Killarney gardaí on Monday.

He has been remanded on bail, subject to the condition he stays away from all agricultural land and farmers’ property.

Mr Daroczi is charged with stealing an in-lamb ewe sheep  worth €500, the property of Con O’Riordan, on January 5th at Cummeenabrick, Clonkeen.

He is also charged with two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal under the Animal Health and Welfare Act, also relating to Cummeenabrick, Clonkeen, on January 5th.

Mr Daroczi is also charged with drink driving at Beech Road Car Park in November 15th last year, and he’s alleged to have had cocaine in his possession in the garda station in Killarney on November 22nd.

He faces two other charges relating to the theft of fuel; €20 from O’Brien’s filling station in Glenflesk on January 5th, and €70 worth from Corrib Oil in Tralee on January 8th.

Killarney District Court heard the man made no reply to the charges.

Sergeant Stephen O’Brien said DPP directions are awaited but gardaí are seeking conditions for remand on bail.

These include that he stays away from farmers’ yards and agricultural land, that he signs on daily at Killarney garda station, and provide gardaí with an address.

Solicitor Pádraig O’Connell said his client had been living in his 06 Mazda vehicle, but he was hoping to get a shed on the side of the road to sleep in overnight.

Mr O’Connell said he had concerns as his client believes his wife is a government minister in Hungary.

Judge David Waters gave the accused until midday on Friday to provide an address to gardaí, and he ordered him to stay away from all agricultural land and farmers’ property.

The matter was adjourned to 21st January, and Mr Daroczi was granted legal aid.

 

