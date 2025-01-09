Gardaí continue to investigate an alleged incident of animal cruelty in East Kerry last Sunday afternoon (5th January 2025).

They were contacted by a farmer in Clonkeen, near Glenflesk, at approximately 3:30pm.

He had come upon a man standing over one of his ewes, which had been pregnant with twin lambs.

Advertisement

She was dead and the man was allegedly holding a knife.

Another sheep is still missing.

The chairman of Kerry IFA Jason Fleming says farmers are encouraged to be vigilant:

Advertisement

You can hear the full interview on Radio Kerry at 7 o'clock tonight on AgriTime with Sari Houlihan.