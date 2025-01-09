Advertisement
Investigation underway after sheep's throat alleged cut in East Kerry on Sunday

Jan 9, 2025 13:20 By radiokerrynews
Investigation underway after sheep's throat alleged cut in East Kerry on Sunday
Gardaí continue to investigate an alleged incident of animal cruelty in East Kerry last Sunday afternoon (5th January 2025).

They were contacted by a farmer in Clonkeen, near Glenflesk, at approximately 3:30pm.

He had come upon a man standing over one of his ewes, which had been pregnant with twin lambs.

She was dead and the man was allegedly holding a knife.

Another sheep is still missing.

The chairman of Kerry IFA Jason Fleming says farmers are encouraged to be vigilant:

You can hear the full interview on Radio Kerry at 7 o'clock tonight on AgriTime with Sari Houlihan.

