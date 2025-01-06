The HSE has requested the assistance of farmers to get healthcare workers to work and to deliver supplies to remote areas cut off by heavy snowfall.

Chair of Kerry branch of the Irish Farmers' Association, Jason Fleming says Damian McGovern of the HSE contacted him requesting the IFA's assistance.

Emergency services in Kerry have endured significant challenges, and farmers have used their tractors and other equipment to help medics reach people in difficulty.

Advertisement

Farmers also pulled cars out after they got stuck in the snow, and delivered groceries and cattle feed to people cut off by the weather.

He says anyone who needs assistance from farmers can contact the Tralee IFA office on 066 712 32 79.

Mr Fleming believes farmers have really stepped up to the mark: