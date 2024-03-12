A man has appeared before Killarney District Court charged with assault causing harm to two people as well as aggravated burglary.

Edward O'Shea of St John's Park, Castlesisland is also charged with the production of an article in the course of a dispute.

The court was told that all three people, the accused and the injured parties, were known to each other.

The alleged incident occurred on Monday.

Sergeant Stephen O’Brien outlined how Edward O’Shea arrived at a house in An Caislean Mór, Tralee Road, Castleisland and entered a bedroom.

A confrontation occurred; he left the house and made threats.

He then reentered the house where he allegedly assaulted the woman.

She received punch wounds to her upper arm, Sgt O'Brien said.

The court heard the two injured parties are a woman, who is the accused's partner, and a man.

A file is to go to the DPP, for directions, Sgt O’Brien said.

41-year-old Edward O’Shea was represented in court by barrister Patrick Barrett, instructed by Pat Mann and Cashell solicitors of Tralee.

The accused made no reply to the charges.

Gardaí had no objection to bail, on set conditions; this was granted.

Mr O’Shea is to reside at an address in Thurles, Co Tippeary and that he is to sign on at Thurles Garda Station at weekends.

He is also not to enter Castleisland and he must have no contact, ‘direct or indirect’, with witnesses and injured parties.

He must be contactable by gardai at all times on his mobile phone.

Judge Waters put the matter in for directions from the DPP and will decide on jurisdiction on April 10th in Tralee District Court.