Man accused of swinging knife in unprovoked morning attack in Tralee sent forward for trial

Jun 21, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrynews
A Tralee man accused of swinging a knife at someone in an unprovoked attack at morning rush-hour has been sent forward for trial.

Anthony O'Donovan, of 10a Pembroke Street, Tralee, appeared before Judge David Waters at Tralee District Court this morning.

It's alleged that Mr O' Donovan carried out an unprovoked attack on a person in the area of The Mall in Tralee shortly before 9am on the 8th of February this year.

The court previously heard Mr O'Donovan also allegedly produced a knife and swung it at the person during the attack, and it would have connected had the person not moved back.

He was sent forward for trial to the next sitting of Tralee Circuit Court and remanded in custody in Limerick Prison.

