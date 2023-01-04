Man accused of raping woman in Tralee remanded for further two weeks

A man accused of raping and assaulting a woman in the Tralee area has been remanded in custody for two weeks.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the alleged victim’s identity, faces four charges including rape and false imprisonment.

Tralee District Court was told the book of evidence is not ready yet.

Judge David Waters remanded the man in custody at Cork Prison, to appear again at Tralee District Court via video link on January 18th.

The court heard the man will be applying for bail in the High Court.