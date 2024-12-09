Man accused of Castleisland fratricide to be served with book of evidence

A man accused of murdering his brother in Castleisland is to come to Tralee court in person next week to be served with the state’s evidence against him.

41-year-old Fergus O’Connor of The Village, Scartaglen, Castleisland, appeared in Tralee District Court recently via video link from Cork Prison.

Fergus O’Connor is charged with the murder of his brother Pádraig at 32 An Caisleán Mór, Castleisland, on June 28th this year, contrary to common law.

At Tralee District Court, Sergeant Chris Manton said the book of evidence in this case is not yet available.

Sergeant Manton said, however, he can confirm formal directions were received from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He asked that Mr O’Connor be remanded in custody for a further two weeks, and then be brought to court in person on 18 December.

His solicitor Pádraig O’Connell said there is a bail application before the High Court for his client.

Judge David Waters remanded him in continuing custody to 18th December, when he will appear in court in person for the book of evidence against him to be served.

Once the book is served, Mr O'Connor can be sent forward for trial or on a signed guilty plea.