A man accused of the murder of his brother in Castleisland will be applying for bail in the High Court tomorrow.

41-year-old Fergus O’Connor, of The Village, Scartaglin, Castleisland, has been charged with the murder of his brother, Pádraig O’Connor.

Fergus O’Connor appeared in Tralee District Court this morning via video link.

Fergus O’Connor is accused of murdering his brother Pádraig at 32, An Caisleán Mór, Castleisland on June 28th.

He was remanded in custody to Cork Prison, and appeared in court this morning from this prison via video link.

Mr O’Connor spoke very quietly on the video link to confirm his name, and that he could see and hear the court.

Inspector Chris Manton told the court the book of evidence against Mr O’Connor is not available yet, and he sought to remand him in continuing custody for two weeks.

His solicitor Pádraig O’Connell said there will be an application for bail for his client in the High Court tomorrow.

Bail cannot be granted on a murder charge in the District Court, but defendants facing such a charge can apply for bail in the High Court.

Judge David Waters remanded Fergus O’Connor in custody at Cork Prison until 17 July, when he will again appear via video link.